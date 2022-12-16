Titans-Chargers Final Injury Report: Treylon Burks, Kristian Fulton & Denico Autry OUT

The Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers released their final injury report on Friday before Sunday’s meeting. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel ruled OUT Treylon Burks, Kristian Fulton, Denico Autry, Amani Hooker, Tre Avery, C.J. Board and Dontrell Hilliard. All you can do is laugh to keep from crying.

Burks was unable to clear concussion protocols. It doesn’t come as a surprise because Burks missed every single practice this week. It’s crazy that Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps wasn’t fined or suspended for his unnecessary roughness penalty that concussed Burks. Tennessee’s non-existent passing attack will once again miss Burks on Sunday.

Fulton has been ruled OUT due to an ongoing groin injury. Fulton didn’t practice this week. Avery was nearing a return earlier in the week, but has also been ruled OUT. Roger McCreary and Terrance Mitchell will likely cover the boundaries. John Reid is another option. Greg Mabin may be elevated up from the practice squad. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is going to find A LOT of success targeting Mike Williams and Keenan Allen.

Awful news keeps piling. Autry was limited earlier in the week but didn’t practice on Friday. Autry either suffered a setback or was simply testing his knee and the results weren’t desirable. Shane Bowen’s pass rush has been invisible since Autry went down. Autry last featured for the Titans against the Green Bay Packers on November 17. The Titans have recorded just three sacks in three appearances sans Autry. They won’t add much to that total against the Chargers.

Hooker is OUT with a knee injury. Andrew Adams will likely start next to Kevin Byard. With multiple cornerbacks and Hooker out of the lineup, reserve safety Joshua Kalu may be forced to start at the nickel corner position.

Starting inside linebacker Zach Cunningham is expected to return. Cunningham would likely pair up with Monty Rice, who Vrabel praised on Friday. Dylan Cole will rotate into the lineup with David Long Jr. on IR.

Hilliard is OUT with a neck injury. Julius Chestnut may serve as Derrick Henry’s backup on Sunday. Recent practice squad addition Jonathan Ward may be a standard gameday elevation for depth purposes.

Wide receiver/punt retutner C.J. Board is also OUT. Board is Tennessee’s best punt returner. Special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman mentioned that Chestnut, Hassan Haskins, Mason Kinsey (practice squad) and Racey McMath are in the mix to return punts should Board fail to suit up. Kinsey appears likely.

The Chargers are extremely healthy by comparison. Safety Derwin James is doubtful with a quad injury. James did not practice this week. Defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee), cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin) and right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) are listed as questionable. All three players are expected to play.