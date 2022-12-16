NFL week 15 picks and predictions

Well, the Tennessee Titans would have had a chance to clinch the division this week had they won against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. We all know how that ended up. So we will spend a little extra time scoreboard watching this week with the Jaguars now very much alive in the AFC South. The good news is they are 4-point underdogs at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. I’ve never been a bigger Cowboys fan.

The Indianapolis Colts, who are still mathematically alive, play on the road Saturday afternoon against the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are 3.5-favorites in that one and seem like a pretty safe bet. A loss there would move the Titans' magic number on the Colts to 1.

We might get a snow game in Buffalo tomorrow night between the Bills and Miami Dolphins. Football games are always more fun to watch in the snow!

The Sunday and Monday night games are pretty mid, as the kids would say.

Which games are you the most excited about this weekend?