Titans vs. Chargers preview: By the numbers

It feels like every week when I do the numbers breakdown it should be a Derrick Henry game. The Tennessee Titans finally got him going in the first quarter last week before the wheels fell off in the second quarter. This week he faces a Los Angeles Chargers defense that is giving up 147 yards per game on the ground. That ranks 28th in the NFL.

Of course, the key for the Titans to sustain a Henry game is to say in positive game script. To do that they have to protect the ball and not give up big plays to a Los Angeles Chargers offense that averages 272.9 passing yards per game. Mike Williams is their big play guy. He has battled some injuries this year but is currently healthy. With Kristian Fulton likely to miss this game, it will be a big challenge for his secondary not to give up plays over the top. That’s part of the reason I thought the Titans would be more than a 3-point underdog.

Here is the numbers breakdown:

Chargers leaders:

Passing: Justin Herbert 3,706 yards

Rushing: Austin Ekeler 634 yards

Receiving: Joshua Palmer 665 yards

Sacks: Khalil Mack 7

Tackles: Drue Tranquill 108

Interceptions: Bryce Callahan 3