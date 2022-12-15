49ers vs. Seahawks Thursday Night Football picks and predictions

Here we find another prime time game that isn’t very exciting and means nothing to the Tennessee Titans. The only intrigue here is that the 49ers have some really fun skill players and a good play caller. That must be fun. Maybe one day the Titans can get one of those fun play callers again.

San Francisco is now on their third quarterback of the year in Brock Purdy. I had never heard of Purdy before he came in after Jimmy Garapolo’s injury. He has been pretty good. Most likely because of those good skill players and that good play caller mentioned above.

The 49ers are a 3.5-point road favorite here. That seems like pretty easy money to me. While the Seattle Seahawks have played well at times, I don’t see Geno Smith being able to do much against this 49ers' defense which is one of the best in the league.

Use this thread to discuss the game.