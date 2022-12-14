Share All sharing options for: Titans vs. Chargers: Everything you need to know for week 15

The Tennessee Titans need to stop the bleeding in a big way this week. The loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at home in week 14 opened the door a little bit in the AFC South. The Titans still have the inside track to the division championship, but they are going to need to win a couple of games down the stretch.

This week they take on the Los Angeles Chargers out in LA. The Chargers are coming off of a big win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. At 7-6, the Chargers are fighting for an AFC Wild Card spot. This is a really big game for both teams.

One of the biggest things to watch for the Titans this week will be injury updates on guys like Denico Autry, Kristian Fulton, and Treylon Burks. All three missed the game against the Jaguars. Burks probably has a good shot to be back this week. Autry and Fulton remain up in the air.