Filed under: NFL Reacts SB Nation Reacts Titans Reacts Survey: Week 15 By Kyle Thele Dec 14, 2022, 1:20pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Titans Reacts Survey: Week 15 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tennessee Titans fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. <a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/P7JYAB/">Please take our survey</a> More From Music City Miracles Titans-Chargers Weds injury report: Denico Autry returns! Titans vs. Chargers: Everything you need to know for week 15 Titans make trio of practice squad additions, including a QB Todd McShay 2023 NFL mock draft Titans continuing to play Dennis Daley is the definition of insanity Brett Kern signs with Philadelphia Eagles Loading comments...
Loading comments...