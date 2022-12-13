Titans make trio of practice squad additions, including a QB

The Tennessee Titans signed three players to their practice squad on Tuesday afternoon. They signed quarterback Kevin Hogan, offensive linemen Jordan Roos and outside linebacker Zach McCloud. Interim general manager Ryan Cowden continues to make personnel moves.

The #Titans have added three players to the team’s practice squad, including QB Kevin Hogan.



Also added: OLB Zach McCloud (@McCloud53) and OL Jordan Roos (@creatureman).



MORE https://t.co/Y12Uz4u3Wp pic.twitter.com/lOM5WkbMhm — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 13, 2022

The Titans needed to add a veteran quarterback to their practice squad. The Atlanta Falcons signed Logan Woodside off Tennessee’s practice squad to their active 53-man roster earlier this week. Former Titan Marcus Mariota landed on IR after being benched in favor of rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Woodside will serve as Ridder’s backup moving forward.

Hogan makes sense for the Titans as Woodside’s replacement. Hogan spent a portion of the 2021 campaign on the Titans’ practice squad and active gameday roster. He made one regular-season appearance. Hogan knows the system, which is the most important quality in a practice squad quarterback.

Roos rejoins the Titans after being waived over the weekend. Roos is a versatile interior linemen. His release was merely a necessity to make the numbers up for additional personnel moves. Roos was always expected to land back in Tennessee.

McCloud played college football at Miami. McCloud is a rookie undrafted free agent. The Titans are already his third team this season. At Miami, McCloud played 59 games over six seasons and totaled 100 tackles, 11 sacks, 22.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and four passes defensed.

The Titans still have two empty roster spots on their 53-man roster after waiving Ola Adeniyi and Joe Schobert on Monday. Kyle Philips and Zach Cunningham are eligible to return off iR. Hopefully the Titans are getting healthier.