Todd McShay 2023 NFL mock draft

Todd McShay is back, baby! He has released his first 2023 NFL mock draft. The Tennessee Titans have a lot to do between now and the 2023 NFL Draft. The first order of business will be to hire a general manager. As soon as the ink is dry on that contract there are going to be a lot of roster decisions to be made.
With all of that being said, there is little doubt in my mind when draft night roles around they are going to need a receiver. We have seen the last two years just how thin they are at that position. Receiver will be and should be, a popular pick in the mock drafts between now and the draft.
McShay has the Titans picking Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State. There is no doubt he is a talented player. The biggest concern for me with Smith-Njigba is the fact that he has already had hamstring issues. The Titans don’t need a guy with a bad hammy coming to the place where hamstrings go to die!
Here is part of what McShay had to say about the pick:
Only the Bears and Ravens have fewer WR receiving yards this season than the Titans (1,303), and rookie first-rounder Treylon Burks has just 25 catches and hasn’t stayed healthy. Worse, Tennessee has watched A.J. Brown dominate in Philadelphia after it traded the star receiver there on draft night in April. The offensive line and edge rush spots should be addressed, too, but receiver has to be fixed.
