Todd McShay 2023 NFL mock draft

Todd McShay is back, baby! He has released his first 2023 NFL mock draft. The Tennessee Titans have a lot to do between now and the 2023 NFL Draft. The first order of business will be to hire a general manager. As soon as the ink is dry on that contract there are going to be a lot of roster decisions to be made.

With all of that being said, there is little doubt in my mind when draft night roles around they are going to need a receiver. We have seen the last two years just how thin they are at that position. Receiver will be and should be, a popular pick in the mock drafts between now and the draft.

McShay has the Titans picking Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State. There is no doubt he is a talented player. The biggest concern for me with Smith-Njigba is the fact that he has already had hamstring issues. The Titans don’t need a guy with a bad hammy coming to the place where hamstrings go to die!

Here is part of what McShay had to say about the pick: