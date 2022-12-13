Titans continuing to play Dennis Daley is the definition of insanity

Tennessee Titans left tackle Dennis Daley was abysmal in Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The definition of ‘insanity’ is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. The Titans are beginning to foray into that territory.

Daley was credited with allowing four pressures on Sunday. It marked the second consecutive contest he’s allowed four-plus pressures. He’s now given up 40 total pressures this season, which ranks second among all eligible offensive linemen, per Pro Football Focus.

Daley has now allowed a league-leading 11.0 sacks. His pressure and sack numbers are appalling when taking into account that there are 110 offensive lineman who have more pass blocking snaps than Daley (376), via PFF. Daley gave up a crucial strip-sack and was called for a penalty on Sunday. He’s actively hurting the Titans’ offense.

PFF’s grades have appropriately reflected Daley’s performances. His updated pass-blocking grade is 44.2. He’s failed to reach that mark in his two latest showings (40.7 and 41.4). Daley’s overall grade sits at 49.2, with a run blocking grade of 44.2.

Yet the Titans continue to insist on playing Daley at left tackle. Le’Raven Clark was apparently unable to dethrone Daley through last week’s alleged position battle at practice. The Titans continue to be stubborn with second-year blocker Dillon Radunz as well, who’s now exclusively viewed at guard. All that despite Radunz being initially drafted to play tackle. Radunz played well in his lone start at tackle in 2021.

“I think he’s done enough good things to warrant continuing to have opportunities,” offensive coordinator Todd Downing said regarding Daley’s form on December 8. Continuing to play Daley insinuates Downing’s opinion hasn’t changed.

“We just need to be more consistent as an offensive overall. Dennis knows he’s no different,” Downing concluded.

The consistency is being hampered by Tennessee’s stubbornness.