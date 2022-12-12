Brett Kern signs with Philadelphia Eagles

Adam Schefter is reporting that former Tennessee Titans punter Brett Kern is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles. They needed a punter after Arryn Siposs went down with an injury. The Titans cut Kern in favor of rookie punter Ryan Stonehouse at the end of training camp.



Kern was obviously holding out for the perfect opportunity. This would seem to be it. The Eagles are probably the best team in the league. He gets a shot to win a ring and play with A.J. Brown again. That probably the real reason he did it, ha.

The Titans made the right decision when they kept Stonehouse over Kern, but it still hurt. He was a staple of this organization for a long time. In fact, there were times where he was the best player on the Titans. In the words of Metallica, sad but true.

I hope things go really well for Kern and the Eagles until they meet the Titans in the Super Bowl. I’m hilarious!