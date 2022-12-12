Titans release OLB Ola Adeniyi and LB Joe Schobert

The Tennessee Titans have released outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news. It qualifies as a minor surprise.

Adeniyi recently returned to the Titans’ lineup after a neck injury sidelined him for several weeks. Adeniyi has recorded just two solo tackles this season. He’s been credited with totaling two pressures, two hurries and two stops, per Pro Football Focus. Adeniyi hasn’t rushed the passer with effectiveness this season. It’s worth noting the sample size has been small. Adeniyi has 42 pass-rushing snaps throughout the 2022 campaign.

Titans interim general manager Ryan Cowden continues to leave his thumbprint on the Titans’ roster. Previous general manager Jon Robinson signed Adeniyi to a one-year contract prior to the 2021 season. He then re-signed Adeniyi to another one-year contract in the offseason.

Adeniyi is also a special teams ace. His absence may be felt in that department. It’s previously been unlike the Titans to release quality special teams players. Adeniyi’s release signals a potential shift in thinking from Cowden and the Titans in general.

Tarell Basham was recently signed to rush the passer. He’ll be replacing Adeniyi as Tennessee’s rotational pass rusher. Denico Autry is still getting healthy. Mario Edwards Jr. and DeMarcus Walker will continue to play reserve roles.

The Titans also released veteran linebacker Joe Schobert on Monday. Schobert had been playing in place of David Long Jr. and Zach Cunningham, both of which remain on IR. Schobert’s release may indicate Cunningham is nearing a return. Schobert has been abysmal when asked to play in coverage and in space.