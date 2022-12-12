Patriots-Cardinals Monday Night Football picks and predictions

This isn’t a game I particularly care about. You have the New England Patriots traveling to the Arizona Cardinals. The Patriots are a 2.5-point favorite. The total is 43.5. There was a time when I was excited to watch the Cardinals because their offense was supposed to be fun. It hasn’t worked out that way.

The Patriots have less star power on offense than the Tennessee Titans do. That is really saying something because we all know what the Titans have on offense. New England is really one of the most boring teams in the league. That is probably the way Bill Belichick likes it though. Of course he’d probably prefer them to be better than they are, but hey, you can’t get everything in life.

With all that being said, I expect the Patriots to cover the 2.5 and the game to go under both on points and excitement.

Use this thread to discuss the game.