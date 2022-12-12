Titans-Chargers opening odds: Tennessee a 3-point road underdog

The Tennessee Titans have opened as a 3-point underdog on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers. That number seems low to me after watching both teams play yesterday. If the Titans don’t get some guys back on defense they are going to have trouble holding the Chargers under 30 points. Do we have any confidence the Titans can score 30? Nope.

It will be interesting to see who they are able to get back from injury this week. We know David Long will be out. If the Titans are missing Denico Autry and Kristian Fulton again, it is going to make for a long Sunday in LA.

The guys on offense to watch for are Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips. Burks should have a good chance to clear concussion protocol. Philips still hasn’t practiced after being placed on IR with a hamstring injury but can come back at any time now. The offensive line is trash and that’s not changing. Having additional weapons out there would at least give them a chance to make some plays, I guess....