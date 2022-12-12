Derrick Henry becomes Titans’ third all-time rushing leader

Tennessee Titans superstar running back Derrick Henry made history in Sunday’s defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Henry surpassed Titans legend Chris Johnson for third place on Tennessee’s all-time rushing list. It marks a special achievement for one of the greatest players in Titans history.

#Titans' Henry now has 7,969 yds, and has surpassed CJ for third (7,965) on franchise career rushing ydg. list. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) December 11, 2022

Henry rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. He averaged an explosive 7.2 yards per carry and had 50-yard gain. Sunday’s performance ended a string of uncharacteristically poor performances for Henry. It was also rare to witness the Titans waste such a dominant Henry showing.

Henry now sits at 7,997 career rushing yards. Johnson, who finished his Titans career with 7,965 rushing yards, now sits in fourth place. Henry trails Eddie George (10,009) and Earl Campbell (8,574) for Tennessee’s all-time lead.

Henry can’t surpass George this season for the all-time lead, but he can potentially overtake Campbell for second place. Henry now trails Campbell by 577 yards. With four regular-season contests remaining, Henry will have to average 144.25 rushing yards per game to surpass Campbell. It qualifies as realistic, albeit difficult. Henry is averaging 92.30 rushing yards per game this season.

Henry isn’t done making history throughout the 2022 campaign.