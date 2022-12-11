Inactives: Titans vs. Jaguars

The Titans are in firm control of the AFC South, and could take a big step towards clinching with a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars today. Tennessee, now at 7-5 after a blowout loss to the Eagles last week, still has a three game lead in the division. One of those teams trailing is the Jaguars, who sit at 4-8.

Mike Vrabel’s team is dealing with a ridiculous amount of injuries after last week, continuing a trend that we’ve seen all year long. The team ruled out Denico Autry, Treylon Burks, David Long, Kristian Fulton, Tre Avery and C.J. Board on Friday, providing yet another ‘next man up’ type of game for the Titans.

Ben Jones and Nate Davis are at least good to go on the offensive line, and star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons will be available up front.

For the Jaguars, quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be available after being in question all week.

Kickoff is set for noon central time.

Titans Inactives

WR Treylon Burks

RB Hassan Haskins

CB Kristian Fulton

CB Tre Avery

WR C.J. Board

OLB Ola Adeniyi

DL Denico Autry

Jaguars Inactives

S Andre Cisco

WR Kendric Pryor

CB TeVaughn Campbell

OLB De’Shaan Dixon

LB Chad Muma

DL Corey Peters