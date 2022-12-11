Inactives: Titans vs. Jaguars

The Titans are in firm control of the AFC South, and could take a big step towards clinching with a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars today. Tennessee, now at 7-5 after a blowout loss to the Eagles last week, still has a three game lead in the division. One of those teams trailing is the Jaguars, who sit at 4-8.
Mike Vrabel’s team is dealing with a ridiculous amount of injuries after last week, continuing a trend that we’ve seen all year long. The team ruled out Denico Autry, Treylon Burks, David Long, Kristian Fulton, Tre Avery and C.J. Board on Friday, providing yet another ‘next man up’ type of game for the Titans.
Ben Jones and Nate Davis are at least good to go on the offensive line, and star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons will be available up front.
For the Jaguars, quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be available after being in question all week.
Kickoff is set for noon central time.
Titans Inactives
WR Treylon Burks
RB Hassan Haskins
CB Kristian Fulton
CB Tre Avery
WR C.J. Board
OLB Ola Adeniyi
DL Denico Autry
Jaguars Inactives
S Andre Cisco
WR Kendric Pryor
CB TeVaughn Campbell
OLB De’Shaan Dixon
LB Chad Muma
DL Corey Peters
