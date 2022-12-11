NFL Week 14 picks and predictions

This is not the best slate of NFL games. There are only 11 games and only 4 of those have a total that is 45 or higher. Could be a low scoring fantasy week. Speaking of fantasy, why in the world does the NFL have 6 teams on a bye this week? Some leagues have already starter the playoffs, but it is a pivotal week for pretty much every league. They need to end the byes a week earlier.

This is the first week that we have a game flexed. The Sunday night football game was originally scheduled to be the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Denver Broncos. NBC bumped that game for the Miami Dolphins at the Los Angeles Chargers. That was a good choice by them.

My favorite pick of the week is the over in the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions game. The total is 51.5. Both offenses are good and both defenses are bad. That one should be fun to watch!

Here are the rest of my picks for this week: