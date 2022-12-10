Trevor Lawrence injury update: Jaguars QB expected to play

Adam Schefter is reporting that Trevor Lawrence is expected to play tomorrow for the Jacksonville Jaguars. This isn’t really a surprise. I have been saying all week that he would play. He is officially listed as questionable on the injury report.

It would have been nice for the Tennessee Titans to get to face C.J. Beatard in this game considering how many players they are missing on defense. They will be without Denico Autry, David Long Jr., Kristian Fulton, and Tre Avery. Jeffery Simmons is questionable, but he should be good to go. This defense will have their hands full with those guys out.

Mike Vrabel has pulled off some pretty incredible short-handed wins in his career. It is going to take another solid coaching performance tomorrow - especially on the defensive side of the ball to pull out a win. Derrick Henry is due for a big game, and we all know how much he loves crushing the Jags. Tomorrow would be a great time for that to happen again.