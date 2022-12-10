Titans place David Long Jr. on IR; Activate Racey McMath

The Tennessee Titans made a host of roster moves on Saturday. David Long Jr. was placed on injured reserve with the hamstring injury he suffered in Philadelphia. Of course, this means he will miss at least the next four games. Long is a really good player. The only question with him is his durability.

Racey McMath and Josh Thompson were activated from IR. It will be interesting to see what role McMath has on offense tomorrow. The Titans are really thin at receiver with Treylon Burks out tomorrow with a concussion. McMath will be out there for some plays. Can he get over the top for a big play tomorrow?

Chris Conley, Jack Gibbens, and Greg Mabin were all signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Those guys are obviously fill-ins for Burks, Long, and Kristian Fulton (who is out tomorrow with a groin injury). They released Larrell Murchison and Jordan Roos from the 53-man roster.

Finally, they elevated Julius Chestnut and Davonte Harris from the practice squad.

It is unbelievable how banged up this team is heading into this game with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hopefully, they can get a win and escape without suffering anymore injuries.