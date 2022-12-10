Titans vs. Jaguars: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

It is weird that the Tennessee Titans' first match-up with the Jacksonville Jaguars isn’t happening until December 11th. It has to be the latest in a season that these two teams have ever met.

It’s been a crazy week for the Titans with the firing of general manager Jon Robinson. There has no doubt been a lot of distractions. Hopefully, they can put all of that behind them today and go out and take care of business against a team they are better than. A win here would make the magic number for the Titans to clinch the AFC South one. They can take care of that next week with a win OR an Indianapolis Colts loss.

Here is everything you need to know about watching the game:

Date: December 11, 2022

Game time: 12:00 PM CT

Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

TV channel: CBS

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

Radio: 104.5 The Zone (Nashville), Titans Radio in MidSouth

Streaming: Fubo | NFL.com GamePass (audio only until after the game)

Titans record: (7-5)

Eagles record: (4-8)

Odds: Titans -3.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

