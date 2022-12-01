Bills vs. Patriots odds and predictions

Tonight we get an AFC East match-up between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots. The Patriots are in last place in the AFC East at 6-5. It’s crazy how much different that division is from the AFC South. The AFC South second place Indianapolis Colts are 4-7-1.

The Bills are in second place in the division at 8-3. They have the same record as the Miami Dolphins but lost to them head to head. Two of Buffalo’s three losses are to teams in their division (the other was to the New York Jets). This a really important game for them, not only from a record perspective but from a tie-breaker perspective. Josh Allen looked healthier on Thanksgiving than he had the week before. He is off the injury report this week.

That is why I like the Bills -3.5 in this one. I like the over 44 because I have faith in Mac Jones!

Use this thread to discuss the game.