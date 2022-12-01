MCM Radio: Snap counts and Wednesday injury report

On today’s MCM Radio I talked a little bit about the snap counts played by the tight ends, wide receivers, and running backs in the Tennessee Titans loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Not all snaps are created equal, but the Titans can do a better job with their personnel deployment and play calling.

I also talked about Wednesday’s injury report and tried to draw some conclusions on who will play and who won’t. It’s always tough to tell from the Wednesday injury report, but we can draw some educated guesses.

All of that and much, MUCH more on today’s MCM Radio which you can listen to here:

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.