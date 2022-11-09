Titans designate WR Treylon Burks to return from IR

The Tennessee Titans have designated rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks to return from practice off injured reserve, the team confirmed on Wednesday.

The move triggers Burks’ 21-day window to be activated. Burks can begin practicing immediately on Wednesday while momentarily remaining off Tennessee’s 53-man roster. It places Burks potentially on track to play against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Tennessee’s receivers struggled mightily against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Rookie quarterback Malik Willis did not complete a *single pass* to a wide receiver throughout their five-quarter effort against the Kansas City Chiefs. Tennessee became the fourth team in history to achieve such an embarrassment since 2000. The trio of Robert Woods, Cody Hollister and Chris Conley averaged less than one yard of separation, per Next Gen Stats.

Burks has appeared in just four regular-season contests this season. The former Arkansas product has secured 10 receptions for 129 receiving yards. He’s averaging a chain-moving 12.9 yards per reception. Burks is the closest thing Tennessee’s roster has to a legitimate No. 1 receiver.