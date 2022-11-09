Titans Injury Report: Ryan Tannehill still limited, Jeffery Simmons concern

The Tennessee Titans released Wednesday’s injury report ahead of Sunday’s meeting with the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are the Titans’ second consecutive AFC West opponent following Sunday’s defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos are also Tennessee’s second straight opponent coming off a bye. The league’s schedule makers did the Titans no favors through this portion of the calendar. Switching gears to the injury report, Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill continues to be a limited participant.

Tannehill took part in individual period for the first time since suffering his injury against the Colts. Rookie quarterback Malik Willis started Tennessee’s latest two contests. This appears to put Tannehill on track to return against the Broncos, although further progress is required.

Superstar defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons didn’t practice with an ankle designation. Simmons has been nursing an ankle injury for some time, but the concern level was elevated on Wednesday because Simmons was in a walking boot. It makes Simmons’ status for Sunday legitimately questionable as of now. Simmons was clearly banged up against the Chiefs.

Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks returned to practice. The Titans triggered his 21-day practice window to return from IR earlier on Wednesday. It’s a massive development for Tennessee’s passing offense, one that needs Burks in the lineup.

Linebacker Zach Cunningham (elbow), EDGE Bud Dupree (hip), safety Amani Hooker (shoulder), defensive tackle Teair Tart (illness) and defensive back Josh Thompson (knee) also did not practice. Cunningham finally returned to action, but continues to suffer with an elbow designation. Dupree re-injured his hip against the Chiefs. Hooker missed Sunday’s game, too. Andrew Adams and Joshua Kalu would continue playing snaps in Hooker’s absence.

A slew of Titans players were limited. They include Denico Autry, Aaron Brewer, Kristian Fulton, Derrick Henry, Tory Carter, Kevin Strong, Dontrell Hilliard, Lonnie Johnson and David Long Jr. There’s no reason for concern regarding their statuses yet.

Friday’s status will be crucial for the likes of Tannehill, Simmons, Burks and Hooker. Tennessee requires their standout players in the lineup. We’ll update our readers with Friday’s final injury report.