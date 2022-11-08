Colts promote inexperienced play-caller

Much to the dismay of Tennessee Titans fans, the Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich on Monday. Owner Jim Irsay named former player Jeff Saturday interim head coach. Saturday possesses no previous coaching experience in the collegiate or professional ranks. Together alongside general manager Chris Ballard, the trio put on a wildly entertaining (for all the wrong reasons) press conference on Monday evening.

One of the biggest impacts from that decision centered around who would call offensive plays for the Colts moving forward. An offensive-minded coach, Reich was calling plays. Reich also fired his offensive coordinator Marcus Brady a week before his own firing, leaving the Colts with no clear-cut offensive leader. In keeping up with mind numbing decisions, Saturday named 30-year-old passing game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier as the offensive play-caller starting Sunday, according to reports.

Another surprise in Indianapolis: #Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday is expected to have 30-year-old pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier serve as the offensive play-caller starting Sunday against the #Raiders, sources tell me and @RapSheet. pic.twitter.com/KN5reJhayE — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 8, 2022

Frazier played quarterback at Northeast Mississippi Community College and Murray State. He originally joined the Colts as Reich’s assistant in 2018, helping with the practice plan, call sheets and scripts. He now replaces Reich as their play-caller. Quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich would have been a more sound choice, given that Milanovich has actually called plays at the Canadian Football League (CFL) and NFL Europe level, but nothing is making sense in Indy right now.

Frazier possesses somewhat of a connection to one of the better Titans. Frazier served as a defensive quality control assistant coach at Middle Tennessee State in 2015. Titans superstar safety Kevin Byard was a senior at the program then. Perhaps Byard can shed some light on why Frazier deserves this opportunity.