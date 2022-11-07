SHOCKING NEWS: Titans pass catchers can’t separate

The Tennessee Titans didn’t have a catch from a wide receiver last night. That’s absurd in today’s NFL. Well, let me rephrase that, it should be absurd in today’s NFL. It really isn’t that crazy when you think about how the Titans are running out there at receiver - Robert Woods, who is a good player, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine who isn’t really, Cody Hollister who shouldn’t be on an NFL roster, and Chris Conley who did this:

Is the WR makes this catch the #Titans are 6-2, Malik literally threw a dime. pic.twitter.com/hQptc32Uwr — ALL THINGS MALIK WILLIS (@MusicCityMalik7) November 7, 2022

One problem is that none of the pass catchers can create separation:

This is the #Titans’ average receiver separation yesterday…



It truly is baffling. Tennessee’s defense and Derrick Henry deserve better than this shit. pic.twitter.com/K1u0SIWnIt — Shaun Calderon (@ShaunMichaels31) November 7, 2022

WOOF!

One thing that stands out there is that Chig Okonkwo needs to play more snaps. The other thing is that all of those numbers are below the league average.

This group of pass catches is terrible. Hopefully, they get some help when Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips come back. Both of those guys showed some promise before their respective injuries.