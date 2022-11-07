Ravens vs. Saints Monday Night Football picks and predictions

This game has a chance to be entertaining. Everyone here should be cheering for the New Orleans Saints. You cannot be a fan of the Tennessee Titans and cheer for the Baltimore Ravens pretty much ever. It is always a good week when the Ravens lose.

The Saints are a 1.5-point underdog over at DraftKings Sportsbook. I’m taking the Saints bets here. That includes the +1.5 and the +105 on the money line. I also like the over 46.5. Both of these teams have some exciting players on offense. They could light up the scoreboard.

The Ravens currently lead the AFC North at 5-3 - a game up on the Cincinnati Bengals. The Saints are in third in the NFC South. That division has been a bit of a surprise this year with Arthur Smith’s Atlanta Falcons finding themselves in second place. You never know in the NFL.

Use this thread to discuss the game.