Jeffery Simmons told Chiefs Malik Willis would start

The Tennessee Titans spent all week talking about Ryan Tannehill being a game decision. Tannehill made the trip to Kansas City last night after not traveling to Houston the week before. The Titans had Tannehill out on the field doing some pregame work before declaring him inactive all in an effort to keep who was playing quarterback a secret from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Well, it turns out there were no secrets according to Chris Jones:

#Chiefs Chris Jones on why they were so prepared for Malik Willis at QB vs #Titans pic.twitter.com/G04Fdw4mDi — Justin Churchill (@ChurchillAtoZ) November 7, 2022

So Jones says that Jeffery Simmons told him that Tannehill was in a walking boot and that it would be Malik Willis playing quarterback for the Titans.

A couple of things here:

Of course, it’s not great that he divulged that information. Did that really make a difference in the outcome of the game last night? Who knows? Tannehill being in a boot during the week is an interesting development. The only time we have seen him in a boot was at the press conference right after the win against the Indianapolis Colts.

Maybe Tannehill wasn’t as close to playing last night as we thought.