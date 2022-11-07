Colts fire head coach Frank Reich

It seems like just months ago when every national media outlet was picking the Indianapolis Colts to win the AFC South. They acquired Matt Ryan in the offseason. That was all they needed to put them over the top.

You know why that feels like just months ago? Because it was. It was all the talking heads talked about this summer. Now, before mid-November, the Colts have benched Matt Ryan and fired Frank Reich. Jim Irsay gave Reich the kiss of death last week when the QB change was announced.

I have not yet seen who the interim coach will be in Indianapolis. They fired their offensive coordinator last week, so it will be interesting to see who takes over the playcalling duties. Reich was calling the plays until now.

The only fear here is that this somehow gives the Colts a shot in the arm and they play better. I don’t really see that happening, but you never know.