Titans vs. Broncos opening odds: Tennessee opens as 2.5-point favorite

The Tennessee Titans have opened as a 2.5-favorite over the Denver Broncos over at DraftKings Sportsbook. This line will most likely move quite a bit during the week as we wait for news on who will start at quarterback for the Titans. Ryan Tannehill would seem to be on track to play after being a game time decision last night. My guess is Mike Vrabel will play it close to the vest all week either way.

It’s amazing how bad the Broncos have been this year. They seemed to be one of the favorites in the AFC after acquiring Russell Wilson during the offseason. That hasn’t panned out exactly as they hoped. They currently sit a 3-5.

This is a game the Titans need to win. They are still in good shape in the AFC South after the Indianapolis Colts lost again on Sunday. As long as the Titans win the games they are favored in the rest of the way they will be in good shape.