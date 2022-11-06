Sunday Night Football Inactives: Titans vs. Chiefs

After another week of mystery, we have our answer on the quarterback situation for the Titans tonight. Malik Willis will get the go once again, as Ryan Tannehill continues to work back from an ankle injury.

Willis wasn’t asked to do much of anything last week against the Texans, as the Titans leaned hard on Derrick Henry. That won’t work tonight, with the Chiefs up next for the Titans tonight.

Tennessee will also be without safety Amani Hooker tonight against a potent passing attack, led by Patrick Mahomes.

Reacting to the news, the spread is all the way out to 14 points, in favor of Kansas City, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kickoff is set for 7:20 central on NBC.

Titans Inactives

QB Ryan Tannehill

S Amani Hooker

FB Tory Carter

DL Sam Okuayinonu

OG Jordan Roos

DL Kevin Strong

Chiefs Inactives

TE Jody Fortson

QB Shane Buechele

RB Ronald Jones

OT Darian Kinnard

DE Josh Kaindoh

DB Nazeeh Johnson