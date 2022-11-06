Titans vs. Chiefs: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Tennessee Titans face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football tonight. The game kicks off at 7:20 and will be broadcast on NBC. This is the only SNF the Titans are scheduled for this season. There is always the chance a game could get flexed there later in the year. The Titans are a 12-point underdog.

The thing we are all watching at this point is who the starting quarterback will be for the Titans. Ryan Tannehill made the trip to Kansas City and appears to be a true game time decision. If he isn’t able to go Malik Willis will make his second career start. The Titans will surely give him more in this start than they did last week against the Houston Texans.

The key for this game will be the defense. Can they get after Patrick Mahomes like they did last year when these two teams met?

