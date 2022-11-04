NFL week 9 picks and predictions

This is the first time since the Buffalo Bills game in week two that I haven’t picked the Tennessee Titans moneyline. I just don’t see this one going well for the Titans. But, hey, maybe they will surprise me. The only play I can see here for the Titans is the 12 points they are currently getting at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Houston Texans already lost this week. That doesn’t really matter because they are irrelevant anyway. The Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars are underdogs in their games. There is a good chance that all three of the other teams in the AFC will have lost when the Titans game kicks off on Sunday Night Football. At least we will have that.

What games are you the most excited about watching while waiting for the Titans game on Sunday?

