Titans fan confidence continues to slide during 5 game winning streak

I have no hard evidence to back this up, but this has to be the least enthusiastic an NFL fanbase has ever been during a five-game winning streak. It’s not hard to see why. The offense still hasn’t proven they can score enough points to win big games. They will need to do that in front of America on Sunday Night Football.

At 5-2 only 40% are confident in the direction the Titans are heading:

The other question this week was to grade Malik Willis’s performance. I thought I included “incomplete” as an option, but it didn’t make it onto the page. It should be no surprise that “D” was the most popular option. They didn’t give him many chances, and he didn’t do much when he had those chances:

Willis will need to do more on Sunday if he has to start and the Tennessee Titans are going to get a win.

