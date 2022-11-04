Titans-Chiefs final injury report: Ryan Tannehill is a game-time decision

The Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs released their final injury reports of the week on Friday. All eyes are on the availability of Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Tannehill is officially listed as questionable. Head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed Tannehill will be a game-time decision.

It’s difficult to imagine Tannehill sitting another game out. Rookie quarterback Malik Willis would start in his place if so. Willis looked ill-prepared to play in an NFL game last weekend when he completed just 6-of-10 passing attempts for 55 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception.

Derrick Henry returned to practice and doesn’t carry an injury designation for Sunday night. Henry will carry a heavy workload against the Chiefs. Offensive coordinator Todd Downing will use Henry in an attempt to play a ball control game that leaves Patrick Mahomes on the sidelines for lengthy spells.

Starting safety Amani Hooker did not practice and has been ruled OUT for Sunday. Hooker departed last Sunday’s victory with a shoulder injury. Andrew Adams will start in Hooker’s place. Hooker is a big loss against Kansas City’s pass-happy offense.

Jeffery Simmons missed another practice with his ankle designation. It would be shocking if Simmons didn’t play, however. The Titans are likely managing his workload. Ben Jones was a limited participant with a non-injury designation. The Titans are managing his reps. Bud Dupree is a new addition with an illness. He’s listed as questionable. The Titans need Dupree healthy and applying pressure on the Chiefs’ signal-caller.

Fullback Tory Carter (neck) was ruled OUT. Carter will miss his third consecutive contest. Defensive tackle Naquan Jones returned to practice after battling an illness earlier in the week. Elijah Molden won’t be activated in time for Sunday. Molden remains on IR after the Titans triggered his 21-day practice window earlier this week. Rashad Weaver isn’t carrying a game-day designation. Kevin Strong (ankle) is questionable.

The Chiefs are an extremely healthy team by comparison. Reserve tight end Jody Forston was ruled OUT with a quad/illness. Linebacker Willie Gay, wide receiver MeCole Hardman, defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi and running back Jerick McKinnon were full participants in Friday’s practice session. Even first-round cornerback Isaiah McDuffie will return from injury.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed that wide receiver Kadarius Toney will be available against the Titans. Toney was acquired from the New York Giants in a trade prior to the NFL trade deadline. Toney will likely be on a snap count as he continues acclimating to his new surroundings.