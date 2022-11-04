MCM Radio: Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry miss Thursday practice

Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry were listed as “did not practice” for the Tennessee Titans on Thursday. Henry’s designation was changed from foot to rest on Thursday. He told the media on Thursday that he is fine. He will play.

Tannehill is more of a question mark. The general consensus online seems to be that the Titans are just playing games here and Tannehill will go. I’m not so sure that is correct. It will be interesting to see what he does at practice today.

I discussed that, as well as last night’s Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles game as to how it might apply to the Titans' game plan when they play the Eagles later this season on today’s MCM Radio:

Please rate, review and subscribe:

Apple

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Stitcher

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.