Titans-Eagles Weds injury report: Ben Jones practices

The Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles released their first injury reports of the week ahead of Sunday’s AFC-NFC showdown. The A.J. Brown revenge game looms large. Denico Autry, Jeffery Simmons and Elijah Molden did not practice for the Titans.

Autry continues to miss practice with a knee injury. The Titans missed Autry’s pass-rushing prowess against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Bud Dupree failed to replicate Autry’s production. We’ll await updates later in the week, but Autry’s status for Sunday doesn’t look good.

In much better news, starting center Ben Jones practiced. Jones was unable to clear concussion protocol before the Bengals game. Aaron Brewer struggled mightily at center against the Bengals. Jones has missed two straight contests, but appears primed to return.

Simmons also didn’t practice. Simmons has been hampered by an ankle injury for several consecutive weeks now. It’s limited Simmons’ production lately. Simmons hasn’t been his productive self as of late. The Titans need him healthy for a postseason run.

Kicker Randy Bullock also returned to practice. Undrafted free agent kicker Caleb Shudak kicked against the Bengals in Bullock’s place. Shudak missed a chip shot. Bullock will likely reclaim his role as Tennessee’s starting kicker.

For the Eagles, safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is dealing with a painful lacerated kidney injury. Former Middle Tennessee State standout rookie safety Reed Blankenship will start in his place. Rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis isn’t listed on the Eagles’ injury report because he’s on IR, but the team just triggered his 21-day practice window. It’s impossible to say if Davis will play against the Titans.

The Titans also activated Ola Adeniyi’s 21-day practice window. Adeniyi is a special teams standout that can help as a rotational pass rusher. The Titans also signed wide receiver Reggie Roberson Jr. to the practice squad. Roberson was with the Titans throughout training camp and the preseason.