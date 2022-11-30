Titans vs. Eagles preview: By the numbers

The Philadelphia Eagles are a juggernaut on offense and good on defense. I guess that is how you get to 8-1. The only weakness they have is their run defense. They give up 120.7 yards per game on the ground. That should bode well for the Tennessee Titans, but the run game hasn’t gotten going the last three weeks. They will need it in this one.

There are a lot of concerns in this one, but one of the biggest concerns I have is the running ability of Jalen Hurts. Patrick Mahomes crushed the Titans with his ability to run when the Titans played the Kansas City Chiefs. Joe Burrow was able to pick up a couple of key first downs with his legs. Neither of those guys runs as well Hurts.

The Titans will have to score points here because the Eagles are going to get theirs. The total is currently at 44.5. I think it needs to hit the over for the Titans to win. Will they be willing to pivot their game plan if they aren’t able to get Derrick Henry going? History says they won’t.