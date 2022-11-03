Titans RB Derrick Henry provides update on foot injury designation

The Tennessee Titans are preparing for Sunday night’s primetime showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. Starting running back Derrick Henry was listed as a limited participant with a foot designation on Wednesday’s injury report. Henry wasn’t spotted during the open portion of Thursday’s practice, which raised red flags. Henry spoke with the media regarding the ‘foot’ injury designation that’s preventing him from practicing.

“My foot is fine,” Henry told reporters on Thursday. “I’ll be out there playing on Sunday. My foot is fine. There’s nothing to panic about. There’s nothing wrong with my left or right foot. Enjoy your Thursday,” Henry jokingly concluded.

That sound you hear is Titans fans breathing a sigh of relief. Thursday’s injury report will be lengthy and concerning, however. Ryan Tannehill, Jeffery Simmons, Nate Davis and Amani Hooker were among the standout Titans players joining Henry on the sidelines, according to reports.

The Titans are double-digit underdogs against the Chiefs. They’ll require the likes of Tannehill, Henry, Hooker, Davis and Simmons to be healthy and available if they’re to execute the upset. We’ll provide a final update via Friday’s injury report. Head coach Mike Vrabel may rule out players due to injury. Stay tuned.