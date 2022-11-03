Eagles vs. Texans picks and predictions

The last two Thursday Night Football games have been exciting. This one won’t be. The Philadelphia Eagles are really good. The Houston Texans really aren’t. That has the recipe for a 34-6 Eagles win. Should be thrilling!

Our friend Allan Bell had an interesting tweet this morning:

No easy way to do this but I can't believe my last post on MySpace and have to get ahead of it because everyone is gonna see it eventually.#EarlyEdge | #TNF pic.twitter.com/Fnol69GrXg — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) November 3, 2022

The Eagles are a 13.5-point favorite in this game over at DraftKings Sportsbook. Taking the Eagles moneyline is easy. I also like them to cover the spread here. The over/under was probably where I struggled the most. It’s set at 45.5. Philadelphia could hit that on their own, but they probably won’t be forced to score in the 2nd half. The Texans are bad on offense with Brandin Cooks. Tonight they won’t have Cooks. Yeesh!

On the bright side, maybe they will release Cooks this week and he will sign with the Tennessee Titans!

Use this thread to discuss the game.

