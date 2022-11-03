Derrick Henry and Ryan Stonehouse named AFC Players of the Month

It turns out the demise of Derrick Henry was vastly overrated. Today he was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month. He rushed for 543 yards in the month. Keep in mind the Tennessee Titans had their bye during October. It is just a matter of time before Henry is leading the league in rushing.

Ryan Stonehouse was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month. He averaged 51.7 yards per punt on his 20 punts during the month. We would all like to see him punt less than 20 times in a month - especially a month where they have a bye - but at least he is hitting the ball well when he gets those chances.

Back to Henry, I will remind you to enjoy his greatness while we are seeing it. We are watching one of the greatest running backs in NFL history. Don’t be watching his Hall of Fame induction speech and wish you would have enjoyed him more while he was playing.