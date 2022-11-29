Titans rookie CB Tre Avery developing into undrafted gem

Tennessee Titans rookie cornerback Tre Avery is beginning to develop into an undrafted gem for Shane Bowen’s defense. Avery’s performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday’s disappointing loss flew somewhat under the radar due to the final outcome. Avery’s progression is worth monitoring going forward.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel showed Avery some appreciation for his performance during Monday’s presser.

#Titans HC Mike Vrabel: DB Tre Avery (@T21Avery) did excellent on Sunday. Of our group of corners, he probably did the best with his opportunities. Stood up to the challenge — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 28, 2022

Avery enjoyed a career-best performance against the Bengals’ receiving core. The former Rutgers standout allowed just two receptions on seven targets (28.6% completion percentage), via Pro Football Focus. Avery was competitive at the catch point.

On the season, Avery has now allowed six receptions on 14 targets. Avery is currently scoring a coverage grade of 72.5 on Pro Football Focus. Avery is gaining confidence and trust in Tennessee’s defensive system. His snap count indicates as such.

Avery played 18 snaps against the Bengals. Cincinnati’s coaching staff clearly identified a raw and inexperienced player, given that he was targeted on seven occasions. Avery accounted for 26% of Tennessee’s defensive plays.

Avery played 20 snaps (33%) against the Green Bay Packers in Week 11. Avery began capturing momentum in that contest, having allowed one reception on four targets (25%). Avery earned himself additional playing time following that showing.

Avery has seemingly leaped veteran cornerback Terrance Mitchell on the depth chart. It represents somewhat of an unforeseen outcome. Mitchell had previously been playing 100% of defensive snaps on the boundary. Avery out-snapped Mitchell 20-8 against the Packers. Mitchell was a healthy scratch against the Bengals on Sunday. Avery has created some separation between the two.

Titans general manager Jon Robinson has routinely found undrafted gems. The likes of Teair Tart come to mind. It remains early, but Avery is currently carrying the potential of another Titans undrafted gem.