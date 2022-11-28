Steelers vs. Colts picks and predictions

Boy, we got a great one to end week 12, NOT! (Love a good NOT) Anyway, tonight the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts. The total in this game is 39.5. I took that under. That tells you how exciting I anticipate this game to be.

It hurts to cheer for the Steelers, but that is exactly what we should be doing tonight. A Colts loss tonight would keep the Tennessee Titans three games ahead in the loss column. I’m not worried about the Colts, but I’d love to get the AFC South wrapped up as quickly as possible.

Unfortunately, I think the Colts win this one. The Steelers are pretty bad and the Colts are good enough to win against bad teams. Jeff Saturday with a real chance to start his NFL coaching career 2-1. I wonder what it would take for him to get the job for next year.

Use this thread to discuss the game.