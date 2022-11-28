Titans need to feed Treylon Burks

Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks enjoyed another fruitful showing in Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Burks recorded four receptions on six targets for 70 receiving yards. The highlight of Burks’ day was this eye-opening 51-yard reception via a contested catch situation.

The Titans must continue getting Burks involved offensively. Throughout his last two showings, Burks has totaled 11 receptions for 181 receiving yards. It’s obvious that Burks is Tennessee’s most explosive and talented receiver despite his status as a first-year playmaker. His breakout has begun.

The Titans don’t roster another receiver that can climb the ladder and high-point the football in such impressive fashion like Burks highlighted on his explosive reception. Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing must make a concentrated effort to keep Burks involved. Burks’ usage has been promising, but there remains room for growth.

Burks played 37 offensive snaps on Sunday. It accounted for 66.1% of Tennessee’s offensive plays. Burks ranked third among all Titans pass-catchers in snaps. He was bested by Robert Woods, who saw a team-high 45 snaps (80.4%). Nick Westbrook-Ikhine played 42 snaps (75%), out-snapping Burks by five plays.

Tennessee’s offense managed just 16 points in Sunday’s losing effort. They went 7-of-16 on third down and netted 344 total yards. The Titans punted on five occasions and were whistled for nine penalties. It was an uncharacteristically sloppy performance by Mike Vrabel’s Titans.

Sunday’s 20-16 loss was difficult. Tennessee’s offense didn’t make enough plays. The coaching staff must self-analyze while planning to feature a heavy dose of Burks moving forward.