Titans vs. Eagles opening odds: Tennessee opens as 6.5 underdog

It’s going to be an interesting week for the Tennessee Titans. They are coming off a loss where the Cincinnati Bengals beat them up all over the field. There is going to be a lot of talk about A.J. Brown’s first game against his old team. Most of the people from the Titans side will play it down. A.J. probably won’t - based on how he’s acted since the trade went down.

DraftKings Sportsbook has posted opening odds, even with the Philadelphia Eagles currently playing against the Green Bay Packers, and the Titans are a 6.5-point underdog in Philadelphia. I’d say that number is just about right.

The Titans need to get a win against a good team. The only win they have over a team that would be in the playoffs if the season ended today is the Washington Commanders. Yikes.

You should never count out a Mike Vrable team, but it’s going to be a tall task to win in Philly.