AFC Playoff Picture: Titans still the #3 seed

The Tennessee Titans didn’t lose any ground in the AFC playoff picture with today’s loss. They came into the day as the #3 seed. They leave the day as the #3 seed. The Jacksonville Jaguars helped the Titans out with their win over the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are currently the #4 seed.

The Kansas City Chiefs remain the #1 seed and the Miami Dolphins remain the #2 seed. Those are your four division leaders. The Wild Card teams would be the Buffalo Bills as the #5 seed, the Cincinnati Bengals as the #6 seed and the New York Jets as the #7 seed. That means, if the season ended today, the Titans would get a rematch with the Bengals at Nissan Stadium if the season ended today.

If I were a betting man, I would put money on the Bengals ultimately winning the AFC North. That would drop the Ravens into the Wild Card mix.

There is obviously still a lot of football to be played. The Titans are going to win the division and host a playoff game. They most likely won’t be one of the top two seeds. The only question is if they will be the #3 or #4 seed.

Here is the complete NFL playoff picture: