Titans-Bengals quick recap: Tennessee loses 20-16

The Tennessee Titans got whipped on both lines of scrimmage today. You don’t see that very often from this team - especially on the defensive side of the ball. They obviously really missed Denico Autry today. The pass rush was pretty much non-existent and they couldn’t stop the run.

On offense, they couldn’t get Derrick Henry going because the offensive line was getting blown off the ball on every play. Some of that will change when Ben Jones returns, but that has been the biggest issue with this team all year. They need to make major changes to that unit this offseason. Henry had 38 yards on 17 carries.

The game ended on a dumb penalty call, but you can’t hit the long snapper. Good on that official for making a call to make himself a part of the game.

The loss drops the Titans to 7-4 with a trip to Philadelphia coming next week.