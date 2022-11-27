Titans vs. Bengals inactives

The big news for the inactives list came yesterday when it was announced by the Cincinnati Bengals that Ja’Marr Chase will not play. It seemed to be trending toward him at least getting limited snaps today against the Tennessee Titans. Joe Mixon will also miss for the Bengals today.

On the Titans side, we will see Caleb Shudak’s debut with Randy Bullock being out. They obviously really like Shudak considering they kept him on the roster all this time while he was working back from an injury.

Ben Jones is a surprise inactive still working his way back from a concussion.

The biggest loss for the Titans today is Denico Autry. He’s been really good for this team. Can they generate pressure without him in the lineup?

Here’s the complete list of inactives for both sides tonight:

Titans Inactives

K Randy Bullock

DL Denico Autry

OL Ben Jones

DL Naquan Jones

DL Larrell Murchison

LB Joe Schobert

CB Terrance Mitchell

Bengals Inactives

WR Ja’Marr Chase

RB Joe Mixon

P Kevin Huber

DT Josh Tupou

OT D’Antre Smith

G Jackson Smith

DE Jeff Gunter