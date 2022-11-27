Titans fans confidence on the rise again

For those of you asking, here are the Reacts survey results. I will try to title it like that on the homepage going forward so that people know when they are posted. I appreciate everyone voting each week because it is a great way to get the pulse of where the fanbase is.

Looking at that graph is pretty crazy. Fan confidence bottomed out in week 3. That was after the Tennessee Titans win over the Las Vegas Raiders. It made sense to not have any confidence in the team at the time.

Can the Titans take another step today by beating a good football team? That is what we need to see if we are going to have real confidence in this group’s ability to do anything in the playoffs. We saw a passing attack for the first time on Thursday night in Green Bay. If Treylon Burks and Chig Okonkwo keep making plays they could make a run!