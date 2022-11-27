Week 12 NFL picks and predictions

I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving! Week 12 is already off to a good start with those games on Thursday. All you can ask for when there really isn’t a rooting interest for the Titans is that the games are entertaining. Those Thanksgiving Day games certainly delivered.

Most of our focus today will be on the Tennessee Titans game against the Cincinnati Bengals of course, but there are some other games that will be fun to watch. Of interest to the Titans, the Jacksonville Jaguars are 3.5 point home underdogs against the Baltimore Ravens. The Jags are a game behind the Indianapolis Colts for second place in the AFC South.

For seeding purposes, the Titans would currently be the three seed in the AFC playoffs behind the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. The Miami Dolphins can re-claim that two seed with a win today at home against the Houston Texans.

What non-Titans game are you the most excited about watching today?