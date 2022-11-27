How to watch Bengals vs. Titans in Week 12

The Tennessee Titans get a pretty big break in this one with both Joe Mixon and Ja’Marr Case being out for the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals still have weapons, but their offensive attack is diminished without those two. It’s about time the Titans were on the good side of injury luck.

We all know the reason this game is bigger than just a normal late-November game between two first place teams. Ryan Tannehill will have the chance to exercise some of his demons from the playoff loss here in January. He’s played well this season. Hopefully that continues today.

Here is everything you need to know about watching the game:

Date: November 27, 2022

Game time: 12:00 PM CT

Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

TV channel: CBS

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Radio: 104.5 The Zone (Nashville), Titans Radio in MidSouth

Streaming: Fubo | NFL.com GamePass (audio only until after the game)

Titans record: (7-3)

Bengals record: (6-4)

Odds: Titans +1, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

